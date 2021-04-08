BILLINGS, Mont. - The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP) awarded continuing accreditation to the paramedic program at the City College of Montana State University Billings.

Site visits are typically done by program directors or medical directors from other, often larger, programs across the nation, however, due to COVID-19, this year CAAHEP conducted a virtual site visit.

According to a release from MSU Billings, out of the 80 programs that needed to have site visits this year, CAAHEP narrowed it down to 13 programs that were able to have a virtual site visit due to not having previous issues they felt they needed to review more in-depth.

CAAHEP noted several areas of strength in their accreditation review of the program, including excellent clinical and field resources for class size along with involved and highly regarded preceptors.

Strengths in the area of personnel include active, engaged administration and medical director, an excellent advisory committee, and a strong, knowledgeable, respected program director.

“Program Director Chad Landon deserves much of the credit in the ongoing success of the paramedic program,” the release reads. “Landon took over as the paramedic program director in 2016. Prior, he has been an instructor at MSUB since 2006 and a trained paramedic since 2004. His experience in paramedics spans from transporting ambulance, flight team, industrial medicine at an underground mine, and a fire fighter paramedic. This serves him well as he leads the program and accreditation efforts.”