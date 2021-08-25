BILLINGS, Mont. - The owner of massage parlors in Billings has admitted to allegations that she enticed women to work and provide prostitution services in her businesses.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), in court documents, the government alleged that from around 2016 through 2019, Kyong Roberts owned and operated massage parlors in Billings.

Roberts reportedly posted an advertisement in an online Korean newspaper in June of 2019, seeking women to work in her businesses, and provided her phone number.

Roberts told one woman who contacted her that she could make around $5,000 a month at the massage parlor.

The woman reportedly talked with Roberts over the phone about sexual services being provided at one of the massage parlors and the woman agreed to come to Billings and began work after arriving in June of 2019.

The DOJ says customers would typically pay cash for services, and that most customers received a massage and sexual services.

Kyong Cha Roberts, 68, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging her with coercion and enticement. Roberts faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.