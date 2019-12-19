A Georgia family discovers one ornament was not like the others, it was alive!

Kate Newman loves owls, even adorned several owl ornaments on her tree.

However, when her ten-year-old daughter came to her in tears saying one of the ornaments scared her, she decided to investigate.

Turns out, a real owl was hiding in plain site perched in the Christmas tree.

The family tried leaving their doors and windows open all night, that didn't work, the raptor wouldn't budge.

So the Mcbrides called a wildlife expert who came and captured the bird.

Seems that by judging how thin the eastern screech owl was, the expert thinks it was in the tree as long as they had it in their house.

That would have been more than a week!

Newman says she doesn't think the visitor flew too far away, she swears she can still hear it hooting at night.