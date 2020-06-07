Missoula, MT (June 7, 2020) – Just after 11:00 p.m. on the evening of June 6, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the 21000 block of Old Hwy 93 S in Florence.

A woman told responding deputies that she was threatened with a weapon by a man who she described as being under the influence of drugs.

The woman fled the home to a nearby neighbor.

Once on scene Sheriff’s Deputies spoke with and moved the woman to a safe location. Deputies then notified surrounding residents and secured the area.

MSCO says the man boarded himself inside the residence. Throughout the night and into the morning deputies made several attempts to make contact and negotiate his surrender.

The Sheriff's Office says that the Missoula County Special Response Team with the assistance of the Kalispell unit apprehended the suspect without incident at approximately 7:25 a.m. Sunday morning.