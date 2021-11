BILLINGS, MT- Late last night a pickup truck drove off the Rims in Billings.

According to Sgt Puckett with the Billings Police, there was only one person in the truck, a 39 year-old-man.

No word as of this morning as to how far the tuck well.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

An investigation is ongoing about factors, like alcohol.

KULR-8 has a reporter on scene