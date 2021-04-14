Opening day for five roads in Beartooth Ranger District delayed

RED LODGE, Mont. - The opening day for five roads in the Beartooth Ranger District is being delayed.

A release from the Custer Gallatin National Forest says the Beartooth Mountains near Red Lodge are continuing to receive spring moisture which is causing snowy and wet road and motorized trail conditions.

The roads include West Fork Rock Creek Road #2071, Silver Run Road #2476, Lake Fork Road #2346, Main Fork Rock Creek Road #2421 and Robertson Draw Road #2008.

Road and motorized trail conditions will be monitored by district staff to determine when they are snow-free and firm enough to travel on without causing damage.

April 15 is also when seasonal road and motorized trail closures go into effect for spring break-up in the Pryor Mountains.

The roads include Pryor Mountain Road #2308, Red Pryor Road and Trail #2091, Stockman Trail #2850, Inferno Canyon Trail #2018, King Canyon Trail #2011 and the roads or trails that connect to them above the seasonal closures. The Pryor Mountains also have an average snowpack.

Continued snow and wet weather are affecting access to these roads and trails below their spring closure locations according to the release.

This area has continued getting snow this spring which has delayed motorized public access into many areas of the Beartooth Ranger District,” said Ken Coffin, Beartooth District Ranger. “Waiting to open and motorized trails until they are more consistently dry will help ensure they are not damaged. Please check back regularly for updated road conditions before making plans to travel onto the Forest.”

For the latest updates on road and trail conditions, you can contact Beartooth Ranger District at (406) 446-2103, visit their website here or check their Facebook at Custer Gallatin National Forest.