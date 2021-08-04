One lane blocked on Grand Ave. due to car v. pedestrian accident

BILLINGS, Mont. - First responders are on the scene of a car vs. pedestrian accident on Grand Ave.

The incident is at Ninth St. West and Grand Ave. in Billings.

One lane of eastbound traffic on Grand Ave. is blocked at the intersection.

A victim was reported to have been taken to the hospital by ambulance and their condition at this time is unknown.

We are working on gathering more details and will bring you updates as they become available.