BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police Officers were dispatched Friday around 2:30 pm to the intersection of 6th West and Lewis Avenue for an accident with injuries.

According to a release from the Billings Police Department, a preliminary investigation indicates a truck was driving south on 6th West when it collided with a minivan traveling east on Lewis Avenue at the intersection.

The driver of the truck, 21-year-old Klay Wacker from Hardin, was transported to a local medical facility by ambulance for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the minivan, a man believed to be in his 30s died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

BPD reports the investigation is ongoing and that Wacker is in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Klay Wacker was arrested for vehicular homicide while under the influence.