LAME DEER, Mont. - An Ashland resident was killed in a crash on US-212 near Lame Deer Tuesday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol reports that around 4:03 pm, a GMC Yukon was driving on US-212 when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve.

The GMC crossed over the center line and ran off the left side of the road.

After the car left the road, the driver reportedly tried to steer it to the right, causing it to roll over into the ditch.

The driver, a 31-year-old from Ashland, was ejected and transported to Indian Health Services in Lame Deer, and was later pronounced deceased.