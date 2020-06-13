BILLINGS, MT - A popular west end business will soon close it's doors.

Ernie and Birgitt Adams will close Oktoberfest effective July 3rd. The couple made the announcement on their Facebook page Saturday writing; "We are closing our doors July 3rd,2020 due to the economic fallout of the Covid-19 Pandemic."

The couple stated they are grateful to their loyal customers and their staff. "The energy and packed Dinning room continued right until we entered stay at home orders. Regrettably, we all have been affected by this pandemic."

The restaurant will continue to honor gift cards through their closure and then on their food truck starting July 4th.