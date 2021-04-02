BILLINGS, Mont. - Officers arrested a 34-year-old after a foot chase while they were conducting a follow-up investigation related to a shooting.

Billings Police Officers conducted a follow-up investigation Thursday in the area of the 100 block of North 24th Street in relation to a shooting on March 30.

The Billings Police Department says officers arrested 36-year-old Yousef Al-Suwailem after a brief foot chase.

Al-Suwailem was taken into custody without further incident and is currently in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.