Offender walks away from Passages Women's Program

Update 9/8 9:16PM: The woman has been apprehended by law enforcement.

Alternatives Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are notifying the public of an offender who walked away from the Passages Women's Program in hopes of the assistance in her apprehension.

At approximately 3PM on Sunday, Lisa Raines walked away from the pre-release center.

Raines stands a 5'5" and weight approximately 195 lbs.

She is a Caucasian female who has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was sentenced out of Yellowstone County for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and arrived at the Passages program on July 8, 2019.

Raines should be considered dangerous as she is facing a 10 year sentence for felony escape and should not be approached if located.

If you know any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.