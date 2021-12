BILLINGS, Mont. - One person was injured in a structure fire on Temple Place Friday.

According to the Billings Fire Department, the incident happened Friday morning and an attached garage was heavily damaged.

An occupant was reportedly injured while trying to remove items from the garage.

The garage is considered a total loss and the property and content loss is estimated to be $80,500.

The property and contents were insured.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.