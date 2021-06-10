BILLINGS, Mont. - The Northern Plains Resource Council released a statement after TC Energy announced that it canceled the Keystone XL pipeline project.

The following is a statement form Northern Planes in response to the news:

“This victory is a testament to the hard work and tenacity of everyday people standing up to protect our land, water, and climate,” said Dena Hoff, a Glendive, MT farmer and member of Northern Plains Resource Council. “We have worked for over a decade here in Montana, alongside our allies at the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes and other tribal nations, to prove that rural prosperity does not result from foreign energy corporations like TC Energy. Our communities thrive when we build our economies and support one another at the local level, protecting our irreplaceable resources. We are proud to have protected three historic rivers important to our economy and culture - the Missouri, Yellowstone, and Milk - from this ill-advised, unsustainable tar sands project.

“We can now move to create good-paying, homegrown jobs from clean energy and the cleanup of past fossil fuel development,” continued Hoff. “Today marks a big win for working people, agricultural communities, and a better future for coming generations.”