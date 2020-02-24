BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings City Administrators are expecting a large turnout for Monday night's city council meeting.

The city is anticipating the introduction of a non-discrimination ordinance under the "Council Initiatives" portion of the meeting.

In an announcement late last week, Mayor Bill Cole and City Administrator Chris Kukulski explained "Council Initiatives" is the last item on the agenda and will take place at the end of regular council business.

Public comment will be administered in the following manner:

• All public speakers will be limited to 2 minutes per person.

Speakers are encouraged to be concise and to write down their comments in advance. Written comments will also be accepted at the meeting.

• Proponents and opponents of the NDO council initiative will alternate 30 minutes per side for up to two hours starting with proponents.

• After two hours of testimony (or less if all have had a chance to speak) public comment will be closed.

• After all public comments have concluded, the Council will consider Council Initiatives.

A majority vote by the City Council moves an initiative forward for future Council consideration.

Extra security measures will be in place for Monday's meeting.

Billings Police Lieutenant Brandon Wooley released a statement Sunday saying:

"It’s our goal to provide a safe environment for all who plan to attend. Safety measures will be implemented tomorrow evening and those attending should expect measures very similar to if they were attending a concert at the Metra."

In addition to staffing extra officers at City Hall during the meeting, the following measures will be in place:

City Hall will be locked at 5:00 p.m. with the exception of a single point of entry at the doors in front of the police department at 3rd Avenue North and North 27th.

Metal detectors will be in use.

Prohibited items will not be allowed in the building or council chambers.

If prohibited items are found at the security check, they need to be returned to a car or thrown away.

The police department will not hold any items.

The following items must be returned to the car or thrown away:

Firearms or weapons of any kind including knives, utility knives, mace, personal pepper spray, wallet chains, sharp spiked jewelry, fireworks or pyro of any kind

Alcohol, illegal drugs or substances, coolers, backpacks or bags that exceed 12”x12”, fanny packs or waist packs, and noise making devices.

While the NDO is the last item to be considered Monday, the city is looking at revising the language under Section 2 outlining the duties of the Human Relations Commission.

The Human Relations Commission is a 10-person panel made up of nine members and one city staff member.

The panel is scheduled to meet the first Thursday of each month at 12:15 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room.

The revised language can be read below.