UPDATE AT 6:16 PM:

After getting information about a “serious threat” against students and staff at Hardin High School, Hardin School Districts Superintendent Eldon Johnson announced there will be no school for students across the district for Monday, Oct. 25.

The District Administrative team, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) met Sunday afternoon to discuss the potential threat and the best course of action according to Johnson.

No practice or competitions will be held Monday and school buses will not be running.

Staff will report with a delayed start of 10:00 am Monday allowing for the District Administrative team to meet at 8:00 am and prepare for the day, as well as the return to school on Tuesday.

At this time Johnson says it is their intent to return to campus on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

An update on the situation for procedures to be implemented Tuesday is anticipated Monday afternoon as further meetings with the school district, sheriff’s office and BIA are held. Updates will be shared to the Hardin School District Facebook page here.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience, I do realize that this is late notice…however, in matters such as this, we emphasize caution and diligence in keeping everyone safe! My apologies for any inconveniences this may cause,” Johnson said.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Hardin School District at help@hardin.k12.mt.us.

“Keeping our students and staff safe is our number one priority, please continue to monitor emails and our District Facebook page for updates,” Hardin Schools District Superintendent Eldon Johnson said.