BILLINGS – The U.S. Attorney’s Office says it will not seek federal charges in the death of 14-year-old Henny Scott. Henny's body was found on December 28th, 2018 on the Northern Cheyenne reservation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says after an investigation by the FBI and BIA, it has determined it cannot prove any federal crime was committed.

Henny Scott was last seen on Dec. 8, 2018 when she walked away from a residence in the Muddy Creek area west of Lame Deer. Her body was found 200 yards from the residence.

A forensic examination determined Henny Scott died of hypothermia and that the manner of death was accidental. The forensic examination did not find any significant trauma or preexisting disease.

The investigation also determined that when Scott was last seen alive, she was wearing light-weight clothing in below-freezing temperatures. The forensic examination also showed that alcohol use was a significant condition of her death.

“This case has been a priority of this office, the FBI and BIA. Henny Scott’s death has deeply affected her family and the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and has drawn significant public concern. We send our sympathies to Ms. Scott’s family and to the entire tribal community,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.