BILLINGS, MT - Billings police say no arrests have been made in a deadly shooting incident on Monday morning.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says officers were dispatched around 4:23 a.m. Monday to a residence on the 300 block of Nash Lane for a physical disturbance with shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local medical facility and later died.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identifies the deceased as Robert A. Kolter, 43, of Roundup.

Officers were able to identify the shooter as a 34-year-old man from Billings, living in the residence where the shooting occurred. Also present was a 33-year-old woman with injuries sustained from an assault committed by the deceased.

Lt. Wooley says preliminary information indicates the deceased was in a relationship with the woman. Both are from Roundup. Wooley says the woman was living in another building on the property.

The investigation shows the deceased drove from Roundup to the residence, where he assaulted, strangled, pistol whipped, and attempted to force the woman to leave the residence with him.

Wooley says when the deceased put a handgun to the head of the 33-year-old woman. He was shot by the 34-year-old male who resided there.

The investigation remains ongoing.