BILLINGS, Mont. - The Ninth Annual Billings Commuter Challenge is coming back in June.

This year’s Commuter Challenge will kick off with a party from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on June 1 at Pioneer Park, near the Zimmerman Center, 1801 Virginia Lane.

A release about the Commuter Challenge says participants can run, walk, roll, bicycle or ride the bus to work, school, play or other daily errands. Those who register log their trips online throughout the month of June to compete for a variety of great prizes.

Those who register for the challenge can also get discounts and freebies around Billings as participating local businesses offer deals to all Commuter Challenge participants who arrive to the business by walking, biking, rolling or taking transit.

During the kickoff party, people can enjoy free ice cream, physically distanced activities, such as corn hole and slow bike races, and easy registration for the Commuter Challenge and the Heart and Sole Run.

The party also will feature bicycling and walking tours of the upcoming bike boulevard project, which is expected to be completed in fall 2021.

You can also participate in the challenge and start logging your activity in June as an individual or a team on the Billings Commuter Challenge website here.