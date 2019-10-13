NILE Rodeo continues into its third day with barrel racing

The NILE Rodeo continues into its third day at MetraPark with The NILE Runnin' the Rims Barrel Race at First Interstate Arena.

Riders and their horses competed in a clover leaf pattern style race where the fastest time wins.

Contestants were given no time if they knock over a barrel during their runs.

There were several divisions as each division winner receives a trophy jacket.

And with the event taking place at First Interstate Arena it gives contestants a taste of the big time.

Contestant Jamie Riley says, "We don't get to run in this venue very often so we enjoy it while we can and it just brings that bigger than life feel to it where there's a bunch of seats and everybody gets to go in and feel like a big shot for a little bit."

The overall winner from Sunday's jackpot competition run will receive prize money of $1,250.

The NILE Rodeo will continue until this Friday.