BILLINGS - There is a new playground at Rose Park in Billings.

Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator with Billings Parks and Rec Paul Reinhardt said the old playground at Rose Park was worn out after over 20 years of use.

Reinhardt said they not only added a new playground, but have six certified playground equipment inspectors on staff now as well.

The budget for the playground was $420,000, although Reinhardt expects the project will come in slightly under budget.

According to a release from Billings Parks and Rec, they were able to save money on the project by utilizing Park staff to remove the old playground equipment, prepare the playground “pods” for new equipment and replace the fall protection after installation of the new playground.

Billings Parks and Rec was also able to get a $150,000 grant through the Land Water Conservation Fund. When they combined the grant money with park funds, Reinhardt said they knew they could do something really special with the playground.

Reinhardt said about 700 people voted last summer on the type of playground they wanted to see at Rose Park, so that it was created by and for the community.

Playground equipment was ordered in the fall and installation began in January.

"This is an amazing park," visitor to the park Serena Edgell said. "I mean, it's just so many different parts, a little part for little kids, and then, for bigger kids. It's just awesome."