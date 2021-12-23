BILLINGS, Mont. - Starting Monday, Dec. 27, work will begin on a new motor vehicle satellite office in the lobby of Metra Park.

The goal of the new office is to provide a higher level of customer service to Yellowstone County residents and to reduce lines at the courthouse in downtown Billings.

After the office is completed, Yellowstone County Treasurer, Sherry Long will monitor the demand and use of it to see if expansion of services is justified.

The new satellite office in Billings will be for renewals only and all vehicle title work will be done in the downtown Billings and the Laurel satellite office.

Openings for clerks to work at either the downtown courthouse or the MetraPark location have been posted by the Treasurer’s Office.