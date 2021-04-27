BILLINGS - New details are coming to light about the suspect at the center of Friday's deadly crime spree across Yellowstone County on Friday, April 23.

Captain Neil Lawrence with the Billings Police Department says the autopsy of 26-year-old Michael Lee McClure found he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Lawrence says McClure shot himself after he pointed a gun at officers from BPD and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office toward the conclusion of Friday's hours-long standoff. McClure was also struck by several rounds from law enforcement service weapons, but those were not fatal.

Lawrence also says that McClure has been in the Billings area since 2018, and has a significant criminal record with numerous contacts with local and state law enforcement, including Washington state.

A list of McClure's previous offenses include:

reckless eluding as a result of multiple pursuits in Billings, Yellowstone & Gallatin Counties

drug possession

robbery

firearms possession by a convicted person

criminal endangerment

escape

PFMA & assault

numerous property crimes including burglary

disorderly, obstruction, & resisting arrest

outstanding warrants including probation violation

McClure is also the suspect in a shooting that took place in Billings last week, where a woman was struck in the head by one of the bullets that were fired at an apartment door.

Court documents also show that McClure was supposed to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District court on a felony criminal endangerment charge and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia on April 14.

The charges are connected to a high speed pursuit through Billings on March 22, 2021.

The District Clerk's Office says McClure was not present at the hearing that day, so the matter was continued and he was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on April 28.

Another woman, Kristy Chavez, is charged with deliberate homicide by accountability in connection to Friday's series of events.

Captain Lawrence says the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.