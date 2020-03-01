New gym for military personnel and veterans opening in Billings

A new gym is opening up in Billings that isn't just for anyone.

The Adaptive Performance Center is dedicated to providing a fitness center for disabled veterans and military personnel only.

It's clear mental health is an issue in the country with suicide taking the lives of over 48,000 Americans in 2018.

Many of those end up being veterans who struggle with depression and re-integrating into life.

Karen Pearson and Mitch Crouse, Co-founders of the Adaptive Performance Center, are looking to help those veterans who suffer from disabilities and PTSD, find direction and purpose in life.

Karen and Mitch believe exercising increases self esteem, builds confidence, and encourages people to get out socially to see their friends and family.

After a car accident, Mitch dealt with injuries that put him in a dark place, he says lifting helped pull him back out.

Mitch says, "We started lifting, then we started lifting pretty hard, really training, took me out of my dark place, and helped me get back to a little bit where I was, I had surgery, cured, I said I have to be in physical fitness so away I went."

The gym will be accessible to veterans with prosthetics and wheelchairs.

They will also provide weight machines and yoga instructors.