LAME DEER, Mont - New evacuation orders were issued late Wednesday as the Richard Spring Fire continues to grow.

The Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services coordinator, Theresa Small, and Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton both shared mandatory evacuation notices for Lame Deer around 10 p.m.

Residents are being evacuated to the emergency shelter in Busby which has regained power and water.

The Sheriff's Office is asking residents not to return to the area once they've left as it's posing a challenge for first responders.

First responders ask drivers to navigate defensively and allow space for fire equipment and other first responders.

Rosebud County DES says the fire jumped US Highway-212 around mile marker 45-48, and is very active with winds blowing to the Southeast/East.

Wednesday evening's update lists the Richard Spring Fire at 166,053 acres and 0% contained.