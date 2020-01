The Billings City Council welcomes 5 new members.

All 5 were sworn in at the start of this evening's work session.

Representing Ward One, Kendra Shaw.

Ward Two, Roy Neese.

Ward Three, Danny Choriki.

Ward Four, Pam Purinton.

And Ward Five, Mike Boyett.

Family and friends of the new members watched as Mayor Bill Cole introduced them all to those in attendance at Monday nights meeting