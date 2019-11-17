NCMA holds celebration for new thrift shop in Lame Deer

November marks Native American Heritage Month, and the Northern Cheyenne Tribe in Lame Deer have an even bigger reason to celebrate.

Sunday afternoon the Northern Cheyenne Ministerial Association put on a dedication celebration for their new Everything Beautiful Thrift Shop in Lame Deer.

The new $1.2 million thrift store took 4 1/2 years to complete and is set to open in the coming months. The thrift store was able to be completed through various grants and donations along with the eleven churches on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, putting aside their differences to focus on the one big goal of creating the new thrift store.

The president of the Northern Cheyenne Ministerial Association Willis Busenitz says, "Working together with the different churches coming together and the board working together, you know we've had our differences but we always were committed to working together."

Along with the churches, several other foundations like the Montana Coal Board, First Interstate Bank and the Gianforte Foundation all donated to help create the new thrift store.

The current everything beautiful thrift store was opened in 2012 but manager Suzette Shreffler says the old and current store does more than just supply products for those in need.

"It's about connecting with the people. Everyday being able to come into work and be able to greet people and be able to recognize them and acknowledge them and to let them know their voices are heard that when they're struggling there's somebody there that hears them and hears their heart." says Shreffler

Busenitz says, "This project is a hand up, not a hand out. We have lots and lots of handouts on the reservation but our philosophy is a hand up and providing things at an affordable cost for people but not giving it out because it gives ownership when people do that."