BILLINGS, MT- The U.S. Navy is looking at potentially scrapping the U.S.S Billings this per a report from Military.com

The report details that the Navy is looking to cut back on its Freedom-class littoral combat ships which the U.S.S Billings is a part of. It explains that this is part of the 24 ships the service wants to scrap save about $3.6 billion over five years.

It was built by Lockheed Martin-led.

Per the Navy, the ship is the first ship in naval service named after Billings, Montana. Billings is the largest city in the U.S. state of Montana. The city of Billings was nicknamed the "Magic City" because of its rapid growth from its founding as a railroad town in March 1882. The ship has adopted the city's nickname as well; "Magic City."

USS Billings was commissioned in Key West, Florida on August 2, 2019.