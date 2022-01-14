ROUNDUP, Mont. - A Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was vandalized Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office is looking for information regarding the vandalism that they say is similar to vandalism done at the Roundup High School.

If you live in the area of 5th Ave. W to the high school, you are asked to check your cameras if you have them.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the person or persons responsible.