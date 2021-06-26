MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, Mont. - Musselshell County Sheriff's Office said Friday the county is experiencing drought conditions this summer that are prime for fires to start and rapidly grow.

People are being asked to use caution while using fireworks in the county.

If you choose to use fireworks and accidentally start a fire, the sheriff’s office says you will be charged with:

45-6-102. Negligent arson. (1) A person commits the offense of negligent arson if the person purposely or knowingly starts a fire or causes an explosion, whether on the person's own property or property of another, and thereby negligently: (a) places another person in danger of death or bodily injury, including a firefighter responding to or at the scene of a fire or explosion; or (b) places property of another in danger of damage or destruction. (2) A person convicted of the offense of negligent arson shall be fined not to exceed $500 or be imprisoned in the county jail for any term not to exceed 6 months, or both. If the offender places another person in danger of death or bodily injury, the offender shall be fined not to exceed $50,000 or be imprisoned in the state prison for any term not to exceed 10 years, or both.



You will also be held responsible for the cost of fire suppression, which can run in the millions of dollars, and be responsible for any property damages that may occur according to the sheriff's office.

“I am a patriotic American and love to celebrate the Independence of this Great Nation, but I do not want to put any of my fellow citizen’s lives or property at risk while enjoying that celebration,” Sheriff Shawn Lesnik said. “Please come to the ‘RIDE’ and watch the fireworks display there, which will have numerous firetrucks on stand by while the fireworks are being discharged. Please do not risk setting fireworks off in the County, I promise you will not like my cooking! Happy Fourth everyone, hope to see you at the parades and events in town next weekend.”