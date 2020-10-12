Billings Police say multiple suspects have been arrested in connection with Sunday evening's shooting on Miles Avenue.

Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, Sergeant Bret Becker says the suspects were located in a vehicle. A pursuit involving Billings Police, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol ensued.

The vehicle was stopped when it was hit by spikes and Montana Highway Patrol was able to block the vehicle from leaving the area at S. Frontage Road near South Billings Blvd.

All occupants of the vehicle were arrested, although it was not immediately clear how many there were.

This is a developing story.

An investigation is underway after reports of shots fired in Billings.

It happened in the 400 block of Miles. No one was injured. Authorities say a white sedan fled the area, with potentially two people inside.

