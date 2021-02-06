PARK CITY - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a multi-vehicle crash that is fully blocking an eastbound lane on I-90.

According to the MDT, the incident is one mile west of Park City at mile marker 426.

I-90 in the area is reported as snow and ice-covered on the MDT Travel Info map.

At this time I-90 eastbound is being diverted at the 427 Park City exit the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

Those out driving will need to take Highway 10 to Laurel due to the accident.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.