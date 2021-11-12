BAKER, Mont. - A mule deer buck that was euthanized in Baker city limits in Hunting District 705 has been found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD).

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) officials euthanized the deer on Oct. 27 after residents reported it was acting lethargic and visibly emaciated and had droopy ears, which are symptoms of the disease.

An initial test came back positive for CWD, and results for a second confirmation test should be available next week FWP said.

“We are awaiting a second test to confirm the positive, but given that the animal was symptomatic and we are in the middle of hunting season, we wanted to get the information out to the public as quickly as possible,” said Baker-area wildlife biologist Melissa Foster.

FWP is reminding hunters that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that hunters harvesting a deer, elk or moose from an area where CWD is known to be present have their animal tested for CWD prior to consuming the meat, and to not consume the meat if the animal tests positive.

Information on sample collection, the submission form and ways to submit your samples can be found on FWP’s website here.

This season, southeast Montana’s Hunting Districts 700 and 703 are within the Priority Surveillance Areas for CWD sampling, but hunters harvesting an animal in any area can seek sampling services.

Hunters in southeast Montana can have their deer, elk or moose tested at the regional office in Miles City during normal business hours or at the check station in Hysham, which is being operated on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 9:00 am to dark throughout the remainder of the hunting season.