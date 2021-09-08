BILLINGS, Mont. - A three-year $500K grant has been awarded to Montana State University Billings, Montana Tech and the University of Montana by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

According to a release from Montana State University Billings, the grant, Mental Health Opportunities for Professional Empowerment in STEM (HOPES), will allow the institutions to design, pilot, assess and implement evidence-based, sustainable and replicable strategies to improve graduate students’ mental health in STEM fields.

Montana Technological University is leading the collaborative project, while MSU Billings brings expertise in mental health interventions, and the University of Montana provides considerable experience in faculty professional development, along with additional STEM-related graduate programs.

The following is more information from MSU Billings’ release regarding the grant:

Beverly Hartline, Ph.D., professor emeriti at Montana Technological University and overall project leader; Ashby Kinch, Ph.D., associate dean of the Graduate School at the University of Montana; Jana Marcette, Ph.D., director of Graduate Studies at MSU Billings, and Sarah Keller, Ph.D., professor of communications at MSU Billings, will work collaboratively to develop practices that will equip and empower diverse graduate students across the STEM disciplines and racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds to recognize, destigmatize, and manage mental health challenges they face. Examples of mental health challenges include stress, impostor syndrome, lack of belonging and isolation, professional identity development, power imbalances between students and faculty mentors, and gender or race-associated harassment.

“The well-being of graduate students has been a burgeoning concern of graduate schools across the country for many years, but COVID-19 has certainly brought the issue to more people's attention,” said Kinch. “This grant will allow us to work with graduate students and faculty mentors to increase participation in wellness activities and increase our institutional capacity to guide, advise, and mentor our students in a holistic way.”

In parallel, professional development for faculty mentors will be designed, piloted, and evaluated to help them shift mentoring practices that unnecessarily aggravate their mentees’ mental health and to recognize warning signs and refer students for help. Training will also include professional identity development and inclusive mentoring practices.

An additional component will engage participating graduate students with their faculty mentors outside the classroom to help strengthen mutual respect, relationships, and rapport. Baseline and pre-and post-surveys of graduate students and faculty participants will be administered to assess the overall impact over the course of three years. “We are thrilled that we were awarded this grant to collaborate to research ways to help diverse graduate students and their faculty mentors mitigate mental health challenges, high pressure, and the ups and downs of graduate school in STEM fields,” said Hartline.

NSF grants are awarded to projects such as this one that have transformative approaches to STEM graduate training. Marcette explains that while many graduate programs have a focus on well-being and mental health, the unique aspects of this work include the focus on inter-personal communication, which is grounded in the scholarship of MSUB Professor Sarah Keller, as well as the system-wide partnerships that will be sustainably built with the encouragement of Montana’s Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.

The majority of data collection will take place among graduate students and faculty at the University of Montana and Montana Tech, and faculty teams at the three institutions will collaboratively design both interventions and data collection for impact evaluation of the program. The work will commence this fall and will take place over the next three years.

The funding comes from NSF’s Division of Graduate Education, with cost sharing from NSF’s EPSCoR Office.