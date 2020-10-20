MSU BILLINGS NEWS— Stefani Hicswa has been selected as the new chancellor for Montana State University Billings. Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian and Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced the appointment this morning. “Dr. Hicswa demonstrated an incredible depth of understanding and strength of vision for higher education combined with a sincere passion to help students succeed. Her enthusiasm for MSU Billings and Montana is clearly evident,” Cruzado said.

Hicswa currently serves as president of Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming, a position she has held since 2013. Under her leadership, Northwest College has achieved the highest completion rate in its history, completed significant capital projects, and launched comprehensive strategic visioning, enrollment management, and facilities master plans.

Prior to Northwest College, Hicswa served for seven years as president of Miles Community College in Miles City. When she assumes the chancellorship of MSU Billings, she will be the first woman to hold the position since the university’s founding in 1927. "Coming to MSU Billings feels like an opportunity to come home,” Hicswa said. “It is powerfully evident the faculty, staff and Billings community really care about students. That's part of what drew me to the job and working with them to help students succeed is a big part of what I’m looking forward to. I can’t wait to be a Yellowjacket.”

Hicswa holds a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin; a master’s of education in adult, community and higher education from Montana State University; and a bachelor’s in organizational communication from the University of Montana. She was the first in her family to earn a college degree. Raised in Dillon, Hicswa is married to Scott Hicswa, a consulting forester. They have two sons.

Hicswa’s appointment will be brought before the Montana Board of Regents for approval at its upcoming November meeting. She will begin her duties Jan. 11. She succeeds Dan Edelman, who stepped down in August due to health issues.

