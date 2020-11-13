BILLINGS- Montana State University Billings announced it will not compete in a conference schedule in the sports of men’s and women’s basketball 2020-21 season.

The announcement came after a Great Northwest Athletic Conference CEO Board conference call on Friday.

Fall sports at MSUB, including men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country, will not participate in a conference or championships schedule during the spring of 2021 as well.

MSUB says the decision was made due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

A release from MSUB says they were in the majority with the decision, six of the 10 member schools in the conference electing not to compete.

Along with MSUB, the University of Alaska Anchorage, Central Washington University, Simon Fraser University, Western Oregon University and Western Washington University decided against a conference schedule.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks, Northwest Nazarene University, Saint Martin’s University and Seattle Pacific University indicated they intend to compete in a modified conference schedule.

MSUB and five other conference members who will not compete in a conference schedule will have the ability to independently schedule games against other institutions, so long as the competitions follow local COVID-19 protocols including testing requirements the release says.

“Along with five of our fellow GNAC institutions, MSUB has made the decision to not compete in conference schedules for men’s and women’s basketball due to health and safety concerns surrounding coronavirus,” said MSUB Chancellor Rolf Groseth. “It was a difficult decision to make and we understand that it’s frustrating. It is frustrating to us, our student-athletes, their families, and our community, but under our current circumstances, it is the best decision we can make to keep all involved healthy and safe. We remain a committed GNAC member and look forward to competing in all sports in the future.”

“It is a gut-wrenching decision, but the health and safety of our student-athletes, our campus community, the Billings community, as well as the families of all those involved comes first,” said MSUB Athletic Director Krista Montague. “We remain committed to supporting our student-athletes through this challenging and uncertain time. We would also like to thank our medical professionals, athletic trainers, coaches, and staff, who have worked diligently towards ensuring a safe return to competition since the pandemic began in March.”

Fall sports will proceed with their regularly-scheduled, countable athletically related activities (CARA) hours, which includes team practices and nonconference games against outside competition, during the spring of 2021.

The NCAA previously announced the cancelation of all fall sports championships, removing the possibility for any postseason play for any fall sports MSUB’s release says.

As of Friday, MSUB’s spring sports are on track to compete. Spring sports at MSUB include baseball, softball, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s triathlon, and men’s and women’s golf.