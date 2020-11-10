BILLINGS, MT - MSU Billings is reporting, Tuesday, that campus water is now back on allowing the University to reopen.

The University says the water is safe for hand washing, restroom use, and showering but that students, staff and visitors should not drink the water until further notice as it's being tested for potability.

University campus students and employees should plan to come to class and work today, Tuesday, Nov. 10.

BILLINGS- The Montana State University Billings campus will be closed all day Monday, November 9 due to a water main leak in need of repair.

In-person classes will be canceled and university campus operations and buildings will be closed all day Monday according to a release from MSUB.

Online classes are not affected by the closure and will continue as normal and the issue does not impact City College classes and operations.

Employees are asked to work from home on Monday if possible.

When the water comes back on restrooms can be used and people can wash their hands, however, MSUB is asking people to not drink the water until further notice.

The water will be on over the weekend until Monday at 8:00 am.