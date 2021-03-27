Montana Senator Steve Daines is currently touring the border with other Republican senators. The senator spoke Friday and said issues on the southern have made their way to Montana.

"20 years ago in Montana, meth was homemade,” Daines said. “It was homegrown and it had purity levels less than 30%.”

The senator has spoke about previously regarding the meth crisis in Montana, back in 2019 the senator brought Vice President Mike Pence to Billings to address the crisis.

"Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.” Daines said. “It has purities north of 95 percent far more dangerous, far more addictive, and it's less expensive because they're producing so much of it and then shipping it into our country.”

The senator says cartels and gang members are in Montana.

“I spoke to one of my county sheriffs in Montana 48 hours ago,” Daines said. “He told me he was keeping seven Mexican cartel members in his jail in Montana the last couple of weeks. We have MS-13 gang members in Montana.”

During the course of the trip the senator said there’s more bureaucracy for Americans traveling abroad then for a person trying to cross the southern border.

"Where's the common sense when a U.S citizen, if they leave the country and [want to] come back in they have to produce a passport and a covid test result,” Daines said. “That's not true right now at the southern border and we're scratching our heads and asking why.”

Senator Danes is a part of a tour with 18 other Republican and explained during this press conference that due to what’s taking place on the southern border Montana is being left exposed.

“We've deployed some of our northern border resources to help the southern border,” Daines said. “Every hour they spend processing the flood and the illegal immigrants coming across the border is an hour they're being taken away from the frontlines defending our country.”

The senator says there is a “flood of Mexican meth, Mexican heroin, and Mexican Fentynal,” coming into Montana with an uptick in traffic over the course of the last 20 years.

This story will be updated as new information comes out.