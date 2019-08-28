BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple fire crews are responding to a wildfire west of Billings.

The Mountain View Fire is reportedly burning in an area beyond Buffalo Trail and Lipp Road, near Molt. Right now, the fire is reported to be about 200 acres in size.

Update 8:30 p.m. :

According to Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman, the fire had started around noon on Wednesday. The fire has increased somewhere between 800 and 1000 acres. There are about 75 firefighters on scene. The fire is moving east. No structures are currently in danger and no evacuations have been announced. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The fire continues to be at 0-percent containment.

Update 10:30 p.m.:

Evacuations have been ordered for residents living along Buffalo Trail Road.

Yellowstone County Disaster & Emergency Services says the evacuation notice area is east of Buffalo Trail only, between Lipp Road and Medicine Man Trail.

Buffalo Trail is closed to all traffic, except for those evacuating from the area. Heavy equipment and Fire Units are actively working in the area.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.