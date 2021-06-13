RED LODGE, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on US-212 near Red Lodge Saturday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 55-year-old driver of a Harley-Davidson MC was doing a “biker wave” to another motorist.

The man’s motorcycle then went off the side of the road, rotated clockwise and overturned several times.

According to MHP, the man was thrown several feet from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alcohol is a suspected factor and the man was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.