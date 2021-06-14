UPDATE: JUNE 14 AT 12:05 P.M.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in Saturday's crash on Highway 212 north of Roberts.

The man was identified as Richard Calloway, 55, of Billings, according to a release from CCSO.

RED LODGE, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on US-212 near Red Lodge Saturday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 55-year-old driver of a Harley-Davidson MC was doing a “biker wave” to another motorist.

The man’s motorcycle then went off the side of the road, rotated clockwise and overturned several times.

According to MHP, the man was thrown several feet from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alcohol is a suspected factor and the man was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.