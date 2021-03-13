BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police say a motorcycle driver was killed in an accident Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to a motorcycle vs. car accident at 38th St W and Monad Rd. at 2:08 pm Saturday.

According to the Billings Police Department, a motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and hit a passenger car that was turning.

The driver of the motorcycle passed away after being transported in an ambulance.