BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police say a motorcycle driver was killed in an accident Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to a motorcycle vs. car accident at 38th St W and Monad Rd. at 2:08 pm Saturday.
According to the Billings Police Department, a motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and hit a passenger car that was turning.
The driver of the motorcycle passed away after being transported in an ambulance.
