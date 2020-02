BILLINGS - Broadwater Avenue was blocked between 2nd and 3rd streets during the Tuesday morning commute after a moped collided with a garbage truck.

Our reporter on scene confirms the moped was under the wheel of the truck and one person was carried out on a stretcher. A 61-year-old man was driving the moped. Crews on scene tell us the driver was pinned under the vehicle, but he was not run over.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it is available.