BILLINGS - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says game wardens recently picked up several dead feral turkeys in Billings. Three of the birds tested positive for the highly contagious avian influenza.

FWP communication and education program manager, Bob Gibson says the birds were picked up in neighborhoods west of MSUB after a resident found a dead turkey in his yard on April 11, and threw it away, thinking it had been hit by a car. When he found another one the next day, he reported the deaths to FWP.

After responding to the report, FWP game wardens found a total of seven dead turkeys in the neighborhood.

Of the seven, three tom turkeys were sent for testing, and it was confirmed the birds died of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

These are the first turkeys confirmed in the United States to have died of HPAI.

Gibson says the birds are not considered wild turkeys because they have interbred with domestic turkeys at some point and are not pure Merriam’s turkeys, which are the true wild kind found in the state’s forests and fields. They hang around town and people, unlike wild turkeys.

“To prevent the spread, biologists and veterinarians recommend removing attractants that congregate birds – such as feeding grounds and bird feeders,” Gibson said. “The always-fatal disease spreads through bird-to-bird contact or when birds are in contact with other bird feces. People should disinfect clothing, shoes and equipment any time they are in contact with a bird. Domestic flocks should be housed away from where they can come in contact with wild birds – even song birds.”

Montana's Department of Livestock says avian influenza was first reported in two Montana flocks in early April. Those were the first cases reported in the state since 2015.

Additional cases have been reported throughout the month in Judith Basin, Cascade and Toole Counties. Yellowstone is now the fifth county with the contagious virus.

Montana is the 25th state to report the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in 2022.

The CDC says the risk to people from these infections in wild birds, backyard flocks and commercial flocks is low.

This is a developing story.