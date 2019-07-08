Under the leadership of its executive director, Jim Kizer, the Great Falls Rescue Mission has seen a great amount of growth in the past decade.

New buildings and new programs have been put up to help the homeless get back on their feet.

Kizer has since retired, but tonight, Afiq Hisham, tells us about the work he's done that's leaving a lasting impression.

Though he's left the Great Falls rescue mission, his work is not done.

Kizer is caring for his family through his retirement as a new Jim fills his role.

Jim McCormick took over as executive director the day Jim Kizer retired, ensuring continuity at the rescue mission.