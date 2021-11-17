BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana State University-Billings Foundation announced its CEO, Bill Kennedy is retiring.

Kennedy has been the Foundation’s CEO since 2016, and under his leadership, funds were raised to help build the $18.5 Million Science Center according to a release from the MSU Billings Foundation.

“We all can be proud of that accomplishment and others,” says Kennedy. “In the last year, we were able to honor our mission to advance the goals of the University by giving $6.8 million to reduce financial barriers for students in obtaining a quality education, to enhance the campus experience, and to encourage the growth of MSU Billings.”

Don Roberts, MSU-B Acting Foundation Chairman, said that in addition, the Foundation’s stewardship of donated funds has been strengthened with new investment management strategies, which is seeing growth.

Kennedy said he and his wife Mary are looking forward to their next chapter and spending a lot of time with their grand kids.

While the search for a new CEO begins, the Foundation will be under interim leadership.

Supporters of the Foundation are thanked by the Board of Trustees for contributing to MSU Billings and the MSU-B Foundation.