HELENA, Mont. — Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen announced Monday morning that she has launched an exploratory committee for a run for Congress in the state's second district, but there's a catch.

Arntzen is seriously considering running for the state's eastern district, filing to run on Monday, but she said she wouldn't do so unless Republican incumbent Matt Rosendale runs for Senate.

"We have been fortunate to have rock-solid conservative representation in Rep. Rosendale; Arntzen is committed to building upon that legacy should Rosendale toss his hat in the ring for US Senate," said Sam Rubino, Spokesman for the Arntzen exploratory committee. "Should Rosendale seek re-election to the House, the Arntzen exploratory committee will cease operations, return each & every nickel donated to the committee, and will fully back the Rosendale re-election bid."

Arntzen, a Republican and former state lawmaker, was first elected as the state’s top education official in 2016 and won reelection in 2020, defeating Democrat Melissa Romano by more than 8 percentage points. She previously served in the Montana House and Senate, representing parts of Billings.

As superintendent, Arntzen has overseen the state’s public school system, which serves about 150,000 students. She has advocated for local control of education and school choice.

In 2020, she clashed with then-Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock over reopening plans and COVID-19 relief money.

Arntzen’s announcement comes amid speculation that Rosendale, who was elected to Congress in 2020 after serving as the state auditor, may run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Jon Tester in 2024. Rosendale hasn't confirmed his plans, but he has been raising money and traveling across the state.

Rosendale is a rancher and businessman who moved to Montana from Maryland in 2002. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House in 2014 and for the U.S. Senate in 2018, losing to Tester by less than 4 percentage points. He won the House seat vacated by Gov. Greg Gianforte in 2020, defeating Democrat Kathleen Williams by more than 11 percentage points.

Rosendale is a staunch conservative and a loyal ally of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed him in his most recent runs for Senate and House. He was one of the 147 Republicans who objected to certifying Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6, hours after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Since taking office, Rosendale has voted against President Joe Biden’s agenda on issues such as COVID-19 relief, infrastructure, voting rights and immigration.

Rosendale recently made headlines for hosting an event in Kalispell, which is outside of his district, fueling speculation that he may be eyeing a Senate run.

Montana’s second congressional district covers the eastern two-thirds of the state, including Billings, Great Falls and Helena. It is widely considered a safe Republican seat.