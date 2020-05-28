MONTANA - The U.S. Census took a break during the the early part of coronavirus pandemic but as a constitutionally mandated count Census workers are having to get back to business.

Montana is lagging behind most states with just 51.3% of the state's population responding to the census.

As of May 28th Montana ranks 45th out of the 52 states and territories being counted by census workers. 40.5% of those who have responded have done so online.

According to census data just 64.6% of Montanans self-responded to the 2010 census.

Stephen Buckner is the Assistant Director for Communications for the Census.

He says a lot of work is ahead to ensure an accurate count is made of the nations Native American population. "Our American Indian population living within the United States on reservations and off reservations has always been a group that has been undercounted," says Buckner. "We try to work with Native American organizations with tribal leaders throughout the decade to try and find the best way to get them counted on and off reservations."

As of May 28th no reservation in Montana has more than 40% of its population counted.

So far 38.1% of people on the Flathead Reservation have been counted... followed by 14.8% on Fort Peck... 11.1% on Rocky Boys... 7.1% on Blackfeet... 5.6% on Fort Belknap... 3.8% Crow and 3.3% Northern Cheyenne.

Buckner explains the low percentages saying, "Right now the response rates are pretty low because we have not been able to deliver those questionnaire packages to them on reservations. And again as we try to open things back up across the four corners and across the west where predominantly where a lot of the tribes live... we hope to get those rates back up."

Buckner says some people have concerns about the government over reaching for personal information. He says that the 10 question form is less invasive than a credit card application.