Montana Innovation Partnership receives $125k grant

A Montana State University group investing in budding tech. Companies in the Treasure State just got a big break to help further their mission, to the tune of 125-thousand dollars.

TechLinks's Montana Innovation Partnership, which is integrated with MSU, received the grant through a competitive application process.

The Montana Innovation Partnership has brought 203 million dollars of small business innovation research into the state. Over 126 Montana companies have been assisted by the grants. And that number is only expected to grow with this new support.

Montana Innovation Partnership Program Director Ann Peterson says,"Having an organization like TechLink and the Montana Innovation Partnership help these early-stage researchers learn about it is really essential so that they can navigate complex proposal writing process that these agencies require."

Anyone planning on starting a tech-based Montana Company can reach out for assistance at https://montanainnovationpartnership.org/