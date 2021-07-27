...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter,
Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Gallatin,
Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake,
Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Madison, Meagher, Missoula, Musselshell,
Park, Petroleum, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Ravalli, Rosebud,
Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Treasure, Toole,
Wheatland, and Yellowstone counties in effect until further notice.
due to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional
fires This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 7/28/21.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Broadus, and Hamilton
are Unhealthy.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Butte, Cut
Bank, Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Malta, and
Seeley Lake are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Missoula, Thompson Falls are
Moderate.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
THE SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KEVIN OLSON. KEVIN IS A 53-YEAR-OLD
WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 9, 185 POUNDS, GREY HAIR, AND BLUE EYES. KEVIN
LEFT FROM PLENTYWOOD, MONTANA FOR A MOTORCYCLE TRIP TO THE SOUTH
DAKOTA BLACK HILLS AREA ON SATURDAY AND HAS NOT BEEN HEARD FROM
SINCE. HE IS RIDING A BLUE 2008 HONDA MOTORCYCLE. KEVIN DOES TAKE
MEDICATION FOR A HEART CONDITION AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS
HEALTH AND SAFETY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT KEVIN OLSON,
PLEASE CONTACT THE SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE AT (406)
765-1200 OR CALL 9-1-1
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110
degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today will be the hottest day of the week. A
cold front tonight will bring some relief from the intense heat on
Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young
children and pets in unattended vehicles.
