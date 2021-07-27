Authorities in South-Central Montana have captured an inmate who overpowered a county jail guard, took his gun and keys and escaped in a minivan.

The Park County Sheriff's Office said inmate Jordon Earl Linde, 34, ditched the minivan after Sunday night's escape and was believed to be driving another stolen minivan on Monday.

Linde was apprehended in Clyde Park, just north of Livingston Tuesday morning. Linde was found with a stolen gold Chrysler vehicle, the second vehicle stolen during the search.

Linde was considered armed and dangerous. Jail records show he was being held on felony drug charges after being arrested by the sheriff's office on Saturday.